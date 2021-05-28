Vermont wildlife department drastically increases spiny softshell turtle population in Lake Champlain

(Steve Parren)

By Sanchali Singh

(BURLINGTON, Vt.) Through an extensive 11-year management plan, a team of researchers and scientists from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department have successfully increased the number of spiny softshell turtles living in the Lake Champlain area.

Spiny softshell turtles , one of the largest freshwater turtle species in North America recognizable by their pointed snouts, don’t have any federal protections and are only listed as threatened in Vermont.

The state has listed the turtles with leathery, pliant shells as threatened since 1987 due to population decline, small population size and unmitigated threats.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department compiles a management plan for each threatened and endangered species in the state. The spiny softshell turtle management plan , of which results are written about in a recently published paper , was formally published in 2009 and focuses on fighting depredation to foster population growth and increase the number of nests.

The paper documenting and detailing the team’s management plan work from 2006 to the end of 2016 showed that the number of live spiny softshell hatchlings significantly increased from 150 in 2006 to 1,112 in 2016 after the team’s efforts to protect nests, keep predators away and elevate low-lying nests.

Over the entire study period, researchers were able to increase the total number of hatchlings to 6,824, said Katherina Gieder, one of the paper's authors and a VFWD research manager and biometrician.

The management plan is still ongoing, but the department published the paper because they had enough data and results to do so, said Toni Mikula, a fish and wildlife specialist from the department who now heads the project.

Researchers in the paper said that the softshell turtles’ population is not secure and is only restricted to northern Lake Champlain in Vermont, as the species isn’t native anywhere else in New England.

In the Green Mountain State, the softshell turtle has two distinct populations: in Lake Champlain, centered on the lower Lamoille River of Vermont, and Missisquoi Bay in both Vermont and Québec.

Researchers set up two sites in these areas that turtles were already inhabiting — Site A, located on the shore of Missisquoi Bay and about 2.6 miles south of Québec, Canada, and Site B, located about 4 miles south of Site A.

Both sites have shale pebble beaches in which softshell turtles can easily make nests. Visiting the locations regularly around the year, the team monitored predator presence, nest destruction and turtle emergence, ramping up visits if anything seemed amiss or if there were signs of threats.

Baby map turtles coming out of the ground between the protective wire blanket. (Toni Mikula)

Mikula said that fending off predators from the nests is one of the most time-consuming parts of the project.

To keep animals like raccoons, skunks and coyotes away, researchers in the management plan use wire fencing to block off areas around the nests.

“It’s a constant battle,” Mikula said. “It’s amazing how often the predators will find their way through the fence.”

The team installed welded-mesh wire every year on May 15 that allowed female turtles to enter and hatchings to escape but still kept predators away. But Mikula said it doesn’t always work.

“I have to bash my head against the wall sometimes trying to figure out how they’re getting in,” she said. “But they do actually frequently find a way into the fence. They’ll dig under it, they’ll swim around it, they’ll climb over it, they’ll exploit any weakness to get inside.”

The red fox was one specific predator that the team had to work to keep out. Researchers installed a 35-inch tall electric mesh fence at Site A, but had to add another 67-inch tall non-electrified mesh fence because the fox could jump the lower barrier.

The electric fence at Site A. (Steve Parren)

“It was just a necessity,” Mikula said of the electric fence. At Site A, she said a perimeter deer fence blocks off the area, but an electric, more localized fence was needed because the bigger barrier “wasn’t enough of a deterrent,” as animals sometimes ripped holes to get through.

Foot-hold traps were also put out, but only if a red fox presence was found in the area as it’s not the department’s “preferred method,” Mikula said.

The team regularly trapped predators each spring around mid-May for the start of turtle nesting activity and again in late August and early September for the onset of hatchling emergence. Mikula said any animals caught in either box or Havahart traps that aren’t bycatch, or animals not meant to be caught, are put down.

“Raccoons, skunks, possums, or red or gray fox that are captured are euthanized humanely,” Mikula said. “They’re all rabies vectors, so we’re not allowed to move them somewhere else and release them.”

Mikula said motion sensor cameras helped to find predators who evaded detection but still managed to destroy nests, especially if researchers couldn’t figure out what species they were or how they were getting in. The team also saw evidence of human encroachment on the nests, which didn’t lead to identification but was a sign that more deterrence was needed.

Cameras were also helpful to get positive footage, like candid pictures of turtles using the beach and basking in the sun.

To find signs of turtle emergence, researchers looked for surface disturbance, like hatchling activity that left a hole, shale substrate collapse that formed a depression or a swirl of shale pebbles.

Once hatchlings were found, the team released live ones found in nests if their shells had stiffened and if they were active. If not, embryos and intact eggs were transported and incubated until they grew.

After 11 years of compiling data and monitoring spiny softshell turtles, the team found the most success at Site A, where the number of hatchlings “significantly increased” from 150 in 2006 to 1,112 in 2016. Data also showed that the total number of nests increased from 43 to 78, with successful nests increasing from 11 to 74.

The team didn't find overall trends at Site B as they did at Site A. For the entire 11-year study period, researchers said Site B produced 518 live hatchlings through 35 nests. Site A, on the other hand, produced a total of 6,306 live hatchlings.

Researchers in the paper cited a number of reasons why Site A was more successful than Site B, namely because the first location is more private and restricted from public access, has a west-facing beach that gets strong sunlight and is protected from north winds by an old building. Site B is a public park, Mikula said, which leads to more human activity and less privacy as turtles nest during the day.

“It’s not a very productive site,” Geider said in an email of Site B, “One of our future goals is to understand why Site A is so much more productive and if conditions at Site B could be improved. The good thing is that tells us we are doing something right at Site A, [and] our management actions are helping to consistently produce many hatchlings there but they don’t seem to be helping at Site B.”

The team also monitored snapping, painted and map turtles during this time that lived in Sites A and B. Data from monitored nests revealed that map turtle hatchlings overwintered, or hibernated, in their nests in Northern Vermont, when it was previously believed that only painted turtles did so.

Researchers said in the report that nest depredation took place year-round. At the end of the early emergence season in 2006, 12 map turtle nests were preyed upon, “emphasizing the need to continue to protect nesting substrate from predators after the early emergence season,” the paper said.

Researchers concluded that nest management actions worked best for large communal nesting sites, but that smaller nests were more vulnerable due to flooding, mammalian depredation and infestations of parasitic fly larvae.

According to researchers, the protection of spiny softshell turtles in Lake Champlain still depends on preserving their natural habitat and restricting human activities in those areas.

“We are making progress toward recovery of the spiny softshell in Vermont, but we will likely need to continue management of important nesting areas to maintain and enhance spiny softshell populations,” the report said.

Mikula said the management plan’s recovery goal is to have about 300 adult females living in Lake Champlain. Keeping track of the number of turtles in the lake is difficult, as the Fish and Wildlife Department doesn’t have the resources to conduct capture studies, but researchers can estimate the number of adult females by looking at the clutch of eggs, or the number of eggs laid in a nest.

Younger female turtles tend to lay smaller clutches of about eight to 10 eggs at a time, while older turtles lay as many as 20 eggs at a time. The more small clutches that the department finds, the more likely it is that younger turtles are living in the lake.

“In the last couple of years we’ve actually started finding small clutches, which is good because that’s indicative of a young female who is mating in just her first year or two of nesting,” Mikula said. “So that means that young females are now growing up, becoming adults, joining the reproductive population, which is a good sign that our efforts are paying off.”

Mikula didn’t say exactly how many adult females are currently in Lake Champlain, but said it could be about 200.

“We just have to go by how many nests are laid every year, how many are successful every year. For now, we’re just trying to keep improving those numbers every year.”