Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atoka County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Atoka by NWS

weather.gov
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 05:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC005-291030- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210529T1020Z/ /CANO2.1.ER.210525T1503Z.210527T0500Z.210529T0420Z.NO/ 853 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * Until late tonight. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Friday was 30.2 feet. * Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Creek levels rise to slightly above bankfull stages in western Atoka County and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. High stages on small feeder streams result in even greater depths to mainstem bottomlands near their points of entry into Clear Boggy Creek. Only croplands... pastures... and some secondary rural roads are affected. Target Area: Atoka The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Atoka, OK
City
Caney, OK
County
Atoka County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Clear Boggy Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Minneapolis, MNNBC News

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for murder in the death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, will learn his punishment Friday. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill will sentence Chauvin in the afternoon. Prosecutors have asked that Chauvin receive 30 years in prison. His lawyer is seeking probation.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Harris's border trip leaves questions unanswered

Vice President Harris heads to the border on Friday, finally answering persistent demands that she should do so — but likely not quieting her critics. Harris will go to El Paso, Texas, where she will be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas . It will be her first trip to the border since taking office.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Trump compares Giuliani to Eliot Ness, rips NY decision

Former President Trump on Thursday slammed the decision by a New York court to suspend his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani 's license to practice law in the state, calling the former mayor "the Eliot Ness of his generation." The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court announced earlier...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

CDC extends eviction moratorium through July

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday announced a one-month extension to the nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The eviction moratorium, which was set to expire this month, will now last through July under the new order, which is expected to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Death toll in Miami building collapse rises to three-ABC News

June 25 (Reuters) - The death toll from the collapse of a Miami oceanfront apartment block has risen to three, ABC News reported, and nearly 100 people remained unaccounted for as rescue workers continued their search for survivors in the rubble. U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration in...