Flood Warning issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 05:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC005-291030- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210529T1020Z/ /CANO2.1.ER.210525T1503Z.210527T0500Z.210529T0420Z.NO/ 853 PM CDT Fri May 28 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * Until late tonight. * At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Friday was 30.2 feet. * Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Creek levels rise to slightly above bankfull stages in western Atoka County and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. High stages on small feeder streams result in even greater depths to mainstem bottomlands near their points of entry into Clear Boggy Creek. Only croplands... pastures... and some secondary rural roads are affected. Target Area: Atoka The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County.