There are a lot of reasons that guests visiting Disney World choose to stay at a Disney World Resort hotel. These hotels are located on Disney property, which means that you’ll be closer to the parks — and, of course, you’ll be immersed in the Disney magic throughout your entire stay. The resorts are highly themed and a lot of guests praise the service that Cast Members provide during their stay. But, these are the only benefits — there are a lot more that can make planning your Disney trip a bit easier!