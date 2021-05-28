Cancel
Pecos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Pecos County in southwestern Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 338 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles southwest of Fort Stockton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pecos County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH

