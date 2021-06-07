Cancel
Wejo to List Publicly in U.S. Through Business Combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (VOSO)

StreetInsider.com
 18 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wejo Limited ("Wejo"), a leader in connected vehicle data, and Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VOSO) ("Virtuoso"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. This transaction will support Wejo's vision of building the manufacturer-agnostic industry standard in connected vehicle data, creating applications across multiple marketplaces and enriching lives around the globe. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the Wejo name.

www.streetinsider.com
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Perella Weinberg Partners Completes Business Combination With FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP"), a leading global independent advisory firm, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV (FTIV) ("FinTech IV"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination"). The Business Combination was approved at a special meeting of stockholders of FinTech IV on June 22, 2021, and closed today, June 24, 2021. The combined company now operates as Perella Weinberg Partners, and PWP's Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "PWP" and "PWPPW", respectively, starting tomorrow, June 25, 2021. FinTech IV's public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted from NASDAQ.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Laris Media Acquisition Corp (LRISU) Files 25M Units IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Laris Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LRISU) files 25,000,000 units IPO at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Laris Media Acquisition Corp is a newly incorporated...
HobbiesStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks – Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s (NASDAQ: TDAC) Pending Business Combination Partner Lottery.com Featured in Yahoo! Finance Article

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC, TDACU, TDACW), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement with AutoLotto Inc., a leading platform to play the lottery online. The agreement allows Lottery.com to become a publicly listed company. Lottery.com was featured in a recent Yahoo! Finance article titled, “Vanderhey Moody Partners with Lottery.com to Grow Dynamic Gaming Startups.” The piece discusses the new gaming incubator that will be formed as a result of the partnership between Vanderhey Moody & Co. LLP, a private equity fund, and Lottery.com. Combining Vanderhey Moody’s large global network of financial resources and long-term global gaming sector experience and Lottery.com’s extensive infrastructure and consumer recognition, the new entity is expected to help to solve key industry specific problems. “Crucially, it will target entrepreneurs and middle-market gaming corporations that lack experience in leveraging resources and in growing their companies to the next level,” the article reads, further discussing the collaboration designed to take ideas from conception to reality.
StocksWKRB News

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Acquires $443,362.50 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 39,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $443,362.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of IG Acquisition worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 197,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Progress Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessmediapost.com

Innovid Files For IPO Through SPAC Merger With ION Acquisition Corp

Connected TV and ad-measurement company Innovid plans to go public through a merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd, which will serve as a publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company, with 253 million in trust. Innovid’s valuation is estimated at $1.3 billion. SPAC is a process that is increasingly being used...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Innovid to Become Publicly Listed at Implied $1.3 Billion Valuation via Merger with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 (IACB)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Innovid, the world's largest independent ad delivery and measurement platform for connected TV, today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd. (NYSE: IACB), a special purpose acquisition company. The combined company will operate under the Innovid name and will trade on a US national exchange. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DG Capital Management LLC Invests $397,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital...
Businessecommercebytes.com

Former eBay CEO Devin Wenig Named to Salesforce Advisory Board

Salesforce has named former eBay CEO Devin Wenig to its Global Advisory Board to expand international growth. The board will provide strategic guidance and support the company’s growth into new markets, “deepening Salesforce’s role as a trusted digital advisor to CEOs and leaders around the world.”. Salesforce explained in Thursday’...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eversept Partners LP Purchases Shares of 239,026 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 239,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 1.86% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Babylon To Become Public Company Via $4.2 Billion Merger With Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (KURI)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Babylon Holdings Limited ("Babylon"), a world leading, digital-first value-based care company, and Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI) ("Alkuri Global"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Babylon and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "BBLN". The transaction reflects an initial pro forma equity value of approximately $4.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Forest Road Acquisition Corp., The Beachbody Company And Myx Fitness Announce Expected Closing Of Business Combination

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) ("Forest Road"), The Beachbody Company Group, LLC ("Beachbody"), and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC ("Myx") today announced that they expect to close their proposed three-way business combination on Friday, June 25, 2021, assuming Forest Road receives stockholder approval at the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, creating the leading subscription health and wellness company for the mass market. Following the closing, the combined company's stock and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols "BODY" and "BODY WS", respectively, starting on Monday, June 28, 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

MJ Harvest Purchases Domain Name MJHI.com to Support Marketing Objectives as MJ Harvest's Portfolio Company PPK Investment Group Unveils New Products

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that it has purchased the domain name MJHI.com which will become an important tool in the company's marketing plan going forward. The corporate name of MJ Harvest Inc. has become synonymous with the letters MJHI not only because of the company's stock symbol, but because investors and consumers are frequently using the acronym of MJHI when conversing with MJ Harvest's corporate officers and directors. As more customers and investors find the company's and PPK's products on the Internet, it has become important to re-brand the company's website at the domain of MJHI.com.
Business979weve.com

Self-driving truck tech firm Embark to go public via $5.2 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) -Embark Trucks Inc said on Wednesday it will merge with a blank-check firm, in a deal that will give the private equity firm Tiger Global Management backed self-driving truck technology developer a market capitalization of $5.2 billion. The deal with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II will get Embark about...