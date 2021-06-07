Wejo to List Publicly in U.S. Through Business Combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (VOSO)
Wejo Limited ("Wejo"), a leader in connected vehicle data, and Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VOSO) ("Virtuoso"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. This transaction will support Wejo's vision of building the manufacturer-agnostic industry standard in connected vehicle data, creating applications across multiple marketplaces and enriching lives around the globe. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the Wejo name.