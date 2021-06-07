Wejo to List Publicly in U.S. Through Business Combination with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (VOSO)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC, TDACU, TDACW), a special purpose acquisition company, previously announced its entry into a definitive agreement with AutoLotto Inc., a leading platform to play the lottery online. The agreement allows Lottery.com to become a publicly listed company. Lottery.com was featured in a recent Yahoo! Finance article titled, “Vanderhey Moody Partners with Lottery.com to Grow Dynamic Gaming Startups.” The piece discusses the new gaming incubator that will be formed as a result of the partnership between Vanderhey Moody & Co. LLP, a private equity fund, and Lottery.com. Combining Vanderhey Moody’s large global network of financial resources and long-term global gaming sector experience and Lottery.com’s extensive infrastructure and consumer recognition, the new entity is expected to help to solve key industry specific problems. “Crucially, it will target entrepreneurs and middle-market gaming corporations that lack experience in leveraging resources and in growing their companies to the next level,” the article reads, further discussing the collaboration designed to take ideas from conception to reality.