Stearns County, MN

Stearns County releases name of man shot north of St. Cloud

By JP Cola
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department has updated information regarding a shooting north of St. Cloud earlier this week. At 4:51 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane in LeSauk Township for a medical call. When officers arrived, they determined that Alex Mallett, 57, of Sartell was shot in the neck outside the residence. Mallett was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital. He is currently in stable condition. No word from the sheriff's department on if any arrests were made.

