Chicago's skyline will light up in red later this week in honor of Juneteenth, the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County announced, calling it historic. Juneteenth commemorates the date in 1865 when the last enslaved Black people in the U.S. learned from Union soldiers in Texas that they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. The day is also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day.