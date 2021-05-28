Cancel
Movies

Movies with Meg: Memorial Day Weekend Theatrical & Streaming Releases

By Melissa Smith
9&10 News
9&10 News
 18 days ago

Memorial Day weekend is here!

That means a whole lot of grilling, but also some new movie releases– both at home and in the theater.

As always, we turn to our movie expert, Meg Weichman, to breakdown her top picks. As always Meg has a little bit of something for the whole family to check out.

Every other Friday, Meg shares her movie recommendations with ‘the four’ so you can sit back and relax while enjoying the movies from the comfort of home.

To check out Meg’s top picks, the movie summaries and what video platform you can watch them, click on the video above.

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
#Memorial Day Weekend#The Movies
