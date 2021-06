Coldplay has just released the very science-fiction music video for their new single “Higher Power”, you can discover it right here. A few days ago, we invited you to discover the clip of Jul “So the zone”, as well as the release date of his next album. But today, it is in a British group that we are interested. May’s beginning, Coldplay announced their comeback with a brand new single, “Higher Power” who also launched from space during a video with astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The group has finally unveiled the clip, and all we can say is that it sends! The video directed by Dave Meyers is worthy of the biggest science fiction blockbuster. We share it with you just below.