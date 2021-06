Turkey has vowed to defeat a plague of “sea snot” that is threatening marine life in the Sea of Marmara, with marine creatures at risk of dying from suffocation due to the substance.A thick slimy layer of organic matter, known as marine mucilage, has spread through the sea south of Istanbul, blanketing harbours, shorelines and swathes of seawater.The viscous substance poses a threat to marine life and the fishing industry as some of the matter has sunk below the waves, suffocating life on the seabed.Speaking from a marine research vessel on Sunday, Turkey’s environment minister Murat Kurum said he...