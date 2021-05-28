Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach family shows nation how to be caregivers in new documentary

By Content Contributor
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Long Beach family plays a key role in a recently released, award-winning documentary that shows the everyday lives of spouses, children and grandchildren as they support and care for loved ones with disabilities. The family of Brian Alvarado, a retired sergeant in the U.S. Marines who has skin cancer,...

www.presstelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Caregiving#Documentary#Caregiver#U S Marines#Msnbc#Skyblossom Com#Marine#The Mayo Clinic#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Country
Iraq
Related
Agoura Hills, CAtheacorn.com

Online program will honor family caregivers

The Cancer Support Community Valley/Ventura/Santa Barbara will host its National Cancer Survivor’s Day Celebration for cancer survivors from 11 a.m. to noon Sun., June 6 via Zoom. The guest speaker is Linda Northrup, Agoura Hills council member and cancer survivor. The event will also have an Easy Summer Smoothie demonstration...
Redondo Beach, CADaily Breeze

Redondo Beach 7th grader shows nation being yourself is enough

Redondo Beach resident Hailey Johnston,13, let people know that they matter just because they are who they are — and did so in just two minutes. The Parras Middle School seventh grader created a stop-motion short film last year explaining “why she matters” for the National PTA Reflections Program and has recently gotten national accolades for it.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Family of four graduate together at Long Beach City College

The family that learns together earns degrees together. At least that’s what happened to Tina Mejia, her twin sister, Lisa Rivera, and the latter’s daughters, Leah and Jena Jimenez. All four wore matching graduation regalia last week when they graduated from Long Beach City College. Mejia and Rivera received associate...
Family Relationshipsseniorvoicealaska.com

Family caregiver tip of the month

If you are a family caregiver and have been feeling as if you are particularly stressed out by all the duties and responsibilities that come with your role, you are not alone. Here are some facts about caregiver stress from Caring.com:. 40% of caregivers have been providing care for five...
MusicColumbian

Documentary follows Pink and family around the stage

In 2018, Pink dazzled Atlanta at the venue then known as Philips Arena on her “Beautiful Trauma” tour. The show — filled with aerial maneuvers, muscular pop songs and the singer’s unfettered joy — became my top pick among Atlanta’s concerts in 2018. Pink returned for an encore performance in...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh's Lapiduss family stars in new documentary ‘It’s Not a Burden’

You could easily make the argument that the Lapdiuss women are Pittsburgh’s first family of entertainers and have been so since the 1950s. The late Esther Lapiduss was a local comedian and actor specializing in vaudevillian performances around the city. Her daughters, Maxine and Sally, ventured out to Los Angeles and had successful careers as television writers and producers.
Long Beach, CAbeachcomber.news

Long Beach Treasures

Jack Miller and Barbara Saposnek correctly guessed the May 21 treasure location – the Alamitos Apartments at 101 Alamitos Avenue – and received prizes. There were no other correct entrees. If you correctly identify the location of where the photo was taken on page one of this edition, your entry...
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Long Beach unveils new Pride Lifeguard Tower

Long Beach unveiled its new Pride Lifeguard Tower on Thursday evening, June 10, less than three months after the original tower burned down in what investigators say may have been an act of arson. About 250 people, many waving Pride flags, gathered on the sand between 12th and 13th places...
Family Relationshipsamac.us

Three Ways to Ease the Strain on Family Caregivers

Family caregivers are people who help relatives or close friends meet their daily care needs. These caregivers often deliver at-home assistance to aging family members or to those with underlying physical and mental disabilities. They are often unpaid and lack professional training for the work they do. Mostly, they are motivated out of love, goodwill, and compassion for others. Family caregivers generally enable relatives to live at home longer, rather than having to seek assisted living or nursing home care. These unsung heroes may face immense pressure, often caring for older family members facing Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. Or they may take on tasks that are traditionally considered medical in nature, such as wound care, administering medications and injections, and monitoring heart rates, blood pressure, and more. Due to the high demands of the job, caregivers may undergo emotional and physical fatigue and experience burn-out. To prevent this from happening, it’s vital to ease their strain. Here are three ways to lighten their load:
Kidsuga.edu

Caregiver alcohol abuse can mean long-term stress on kids

Research on children in welfare system could help guide practitioners. Children raised by caregivers who struggle with alcohol-use problems are more likely to deal with the symptoms of post-traumatic stress for longer periods of time, according to a new study from the University of Georgia. A team led by Orion...
CharitiesStamford Advocate

Honor's Phoenix-Based Partners Celebrate Caregivers with Family Meal Event

PHOENIX (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Connections In Home Care and Cypress HomeCare Solutions, powered by Honor, hosted a caregiver appreciation event to show their gratitude to their caregivers, which they call Care Professionals (Care Pros for short). The outdoor, COVID-safe event, was hosted at El Pollo Loco at 2410 W Northern Ave. in Phoenix. Free meals to Care Pros and their families were subsidized in part by El Pollo Loco.
Hobbies976-tuna.com

Long Beach Sportfishing White Seabass

Captain Allyn on the 6 pack boat, Dreamer, has been doing his thing, with excellent white seabass, yellowtail, and calico bass fishing every trip! He checked in with limits of seabass (6), 25 calico bass, and 1 big halibut!. To book your private 6 pack charter, TEXT Reggie at 775...