Local roundup: Rodriguez High girls complete perfect golf season

Rodriguez High finished a perfect girls golf season by winning the Monticello Empire League Championship at Cypress Lakes on Thursday afternoon. The MEL by-laws state that the league champion is determined by using the following system: a) A dual-meet win is awarded one (1) point. b) A tie is awarded 1/2 point. c) The first league tournament is scored the same as a dual meet. d) In the second league tournament, a team earns one point for each team that finishes below them.