Charles “CJ” Pace was wearing a $60 pair of joggers from the upscale clothing store Zara, and, he said, an “expensive jacket and expensive sneakers.”. When he and his friend arrived at The Ashford, a restaurant and club in Jersey City, for a meal in early April, they were told by the bouncer they had to eat at an outdoor table because of the casual way Pace was dressed. Both Pace and his friend are Black.