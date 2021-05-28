Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

The role of compliance in digital mortgages

By Veronica Nguyen
Housing Wire
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine wanting to build software in the mortgage industry. You spend your time visualizing the problem your technology plans to solve, but after researching the industry, you realize that when it comes to building mortgage technology, you’re not just building an application. You actually have to take the proper steps to make sure it gets built correctly, and from a compliance standpoint.

www.housingwire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lenders#The Good News#Hw Membership#The Hw Slack#Housingwire Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Mortgages
News Break
Software
Related
Businessbio-medicine.org

Greenlight Guru Receives Strategic Growth Investment from JMI Equity

INDIANAPOLIS (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. Greenlight Guru, pioneer of the only dedicated Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP) has received an investment from JMI Equity (“JMI”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in leading software companies. Over the past year, medical device companies were forced to adapt to many changes,...
Denver, COenewschannels.com

Maxwell Launches MaxDiligence, a Tech-Powered Due Diligence, Quality Control Service for Mortgage Lenders

(DENVER, Colo.) — NEWS: Today, leading digital mortgage platform Maxwell released MaxDiligence, a new offering that provides Due Diligence and Quality Control services for its clients. The latest feature in Maxwell’s suite of tools designed for community lenders, MaxDiligence is a new scalable way to gain efficiency and generate reliable results. This service uses tech-powered features alongside an experienced team of industry veterans to save lenders time and money across a wide array of asset types.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Google Analytics is Digital Marketing, but Digital Marketing is Not Analytics

These are disciplines that apply different methods and tools to perform their analyses, but above all with very different objectives. Using data to make informed and timely decisions has become a success factor for most modern businesses and organizations. At the same time, with the increase in storage and computing capacity, and the development of new technologies and applications, such as the expansion of social networks, the widespread use of smartphones, IoT-based devices, etc., the volume and format of the data has changed dramatically, and the possibilities for analysing and processing it are impressive.
Softwareyuja.com

YuJa Launches Enterprise Digital Compliance Tool to Its Suite of Video Products

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc. has launched a new storage and compliance product, YuJa Himalayas for Digital Compliance. This tool allows enterprises to manage large data workloads in a secure, compliant and discoverable manner, while also integrating with existing solutions. YuJa Himalayas reviews large sets of data to identify compliance issues, manages risks and enables e-discovery scenarios for organizations.
Public Safetythefintechtimes.com

Wipro: Why are Financial Services a Prime Target for Cybercrime?

Cybercrime, otherwise known as computer-orientated crime, is an increasingly global phenomenon, threatening all industries. The evolution of technology which is now used continuously on the move in every aspect of life enables hackers to leverage the anonymity of the internet and exploit companies and individuals. Cybercrime is more prevalent in the financial services sector than in almost any other industry.
Posted by
pymnts

Why Tech Procurement Takes A Selective Approach To B2B eCommerce

The talk of the B2B town these days often lands on the rise of the eCommerce model as more organizations are eager to source, purchase and pay for goods and services in digital environments. The eCommerce model is a natural fit for a nearly endless list of B2B buying and...
Westport, CTStamford Advocate

FourQ Establishes Global Partner Program to Streamline Intercompany Financial Management Efforts of Multinational Companies

WESTPORT, Conn. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. In response to increased demand for intercompany financial management (IFM), FourQ has launched a global partner program designed to drive collaboration and engagement with technology providers, consulting firms, and professional services firms. The partner program will promote and develop joint best-in-class intercompany solutions in areas of tax, billing, vendor payments, and financial transformation.
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

LPL Financial Adds CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. to its Platform

LPL Financial (LPLA) has been selected by CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), the wealth management business of CUNA Mutual Group with approximately $36B in brokerage and advisory assets, to support its retail brokerage and advisory business. Shares of the largest independent broker-dealer in the U.S. have gained 70.5% over the...
Real Estatevaluationreview.com

Commercial appraisal platform launches software

Valcre, the appraisal platform for the commercial real estate industry, launched its new software integration with Rockport VAL, the company announced in a press release. This technology will expand the capabilities of Valcre clients, enabling them to conduct discounted cash flow modeling (DCF) with Rockport VAL and integrate the calculation results into their appraisal reports.
Real Estateelements.org

The Mysteries of a Mortgage

Homebuying. It’s one of those practical, real-world topics that isn’t always taught in school. Yet buying a new home and applying for a mortgage are two areas where being well informed is essential. Buying a home can be a complex process, with many factors to consider when starting the process. That’s why we’ve asked Julie Bowering, Vice President of Mortgage Lending, our top three FAQs related to buying your dream home:
Real Estateretechnology.com

What Should My Real Estate Marketing Budget Be?

If you ask ten different agents, "How much do real estate agents spend on marketing?" you will likely get ten different answers -- but the method to calculate that sought-after number might be the same. That's because the general rule of thumb across industries is to base your marketing budget on your total revenue.
EconomyMarketingProfs

The State of Brand Experience Management

Traditional marketing efforts simply won't pass muster anymore. In order to thrive, your brand needs to create, foster, and deepen the relationships it has with current and potential customers by integrating brand experience (BX) and customer experience (CX). Brand experience management is how you can achieve this. This commissioned study...
Real Estatebestadvice.co.uk

GoCompare partners with Mojo Mortgages

Online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages has partnered with GoCompare, with the latter’s customers able to compare personalised deals. The arrangement will also provide signposting through to advice with a mortgage adviser. GoCompare says that over 90 lenders and 10,000 deals are compared with the most suitable shown to the customer...
SoftwareDice Insights

Technology Jobs in Retail Demand These Core Skills

The retail industry relies on a vast number of technologists to operate at peak efficiency. Data scientists and analysts crunch through massive amounts of sales data for insights; software developers and engineers build retail companies’ apps and virtual storefronts; and armies of cybersecurity experts and network engineers keep internal tech stacks safe from attack.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

ICE Mortgage Technology Acquires eVault Tech From DocMagic

ICE Mortgage Technology will integrate newly acquired eVault technology into its Encompass eClose platform. ICE Mortgage Technology, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced it will release an eVault solution for secure storage of digital mortgages and notes, based upon technology acquired from DocMagic, Inc.
Economypropertycasualty360.com

How data empowers insurers to reimagine customer experience

As a result of the pandemic, customers are already under additional stress and pressure. Added to this, the increase in work-from-home, digital services, and the need to continue to deliver high-touch, high-empathy interactions has also revealed gaps in many organizations’ customer experience (CX). Having an insurance company that offers a...
Real Estateembracehomeloans.com

Should Mortgage Professionals Be On Clubhouse?

You’ve heard of Clubhouse, a new social media platform, in passing, and it piqued your interest. Your colleagues who are currently using it seem to be pretty excited about being able to drop in on conversations they wouldn’t normally have access to, and better yet, the chance to “share the stage” with professionals they’ve admired for quite some time.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Enterprise SaaS Market expected to grow USD XX.X million by 2025- ACCENTURE, AKAMAI, APPTIX ASA, ARIBA, CA TECHNOLOGIES

The report covers complete analysis of the Global Enterprise SaaS Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Enterprise SaaS Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Enterprise SaaS Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Enterprise SaaS Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Enterprise SaaS Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and Current Business Trends by 2026

In the latest research report on Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market, researchers and analysts have made optimal use of various multi-disciplinary approaches to arrive at the mentioned conclusion and forecasts. It offers an in-depth analysis of the major opportunities during the forecast years, while simultaneously preparing stakeholders for effectively dealing with the threats & challenges in this business sphere. In addition, the authors have rigorously evaluated the ongoing global crisis of Covid-19 for a stronger realization of the revenue prospects in the upcoming years.
Businessfinextra.com

Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Anup Purohit as Chief Information Officer. Anup brings with him over 25 years of experience across Banking and Financial Services, centered around Innovation in Digital Banking,...