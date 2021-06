Chipmunks are often misunderstood. Many people mistake them for baby squirrels - but they're actually much different. Chipmunks have distinctive reddish brown fur, a black stripe down the center of their backs and a set of two black stripes, according to state biologists. They're smaller than squirrels, measuring eight to 10 inches long, including three to four inches of tail. The chipmunk’s most distinguishing feature is its large cheek pouches, usually full of nuts or seeds to unload in an underground storage burrow.