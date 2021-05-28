Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

SNUMA announces winners of poetry contest

Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnnGJ_0aExoseY00

In honor of National Poetry Month in April, the Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy (SNUMA) held a poetry contest for students, in grades 1-8, across the academy’s three campuses.

Students interested in entering the contest were asked to write about experiences, things that they are wishing to do again, planning to do again, or looking forward to doing again as the state continues to open.

The winning student entries were selected by grade level across the Alexander Library campus, Silver Mesa campus, and Neighborhood Recreation Center (NRC) campus.

Each winner received a gift certificate to BLICK Art Materials.

- Cyrus Spurlock, 1 st /2 nd grade class at Alexander Library

- Elliotte Campbell, 3 rd /4 th grade class at Silver Mesa

- Aniyah Burress, 6 th /7 th grade class at Neighborhood Recreation Center

- Justin Feldmeier, 7 th /8 th grade class at Neighborhood Recreation Center

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Southern Nevada#Blick Art Materials#Mesa#Nrc#Snuma#National Poetry Month#Nrc#Rd 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
southjerseylocalnews.com

Lenape sophomore third in poetry contest

MEDFORD >> Lenape High School sophomore Spoorthy Reddy’s original poem “The Blue Bird “ has been selected as the third-place submission of the annual Walt Whitman Poetry Contest. Walt Whitman’s poetry celebrated growth and transformation and this year’s entries were asked to reflect this theme. Reddy was recognized at a...
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

CTL students place in Sarah Mook Poetry Contest

Seven young poets from the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb placed in the 2021 Sarah Mook Poetry Contest. The contest received over 1,000 entries from twenty states and ten countries, and seven of the seventeen winners were from CTL!. In the K-2 category, Avery Peck of Boothbay placed...
Minneapolis, MNAustin Daily Herald

Five honored as piano contest winners

Five area piano students are Minnesota Music Teachers Association (MMTA) 2021 state piano contest winners. These students would have performed in the MMTA’s 86th annual honors concert on June 5, at the Minneapolis Convention Center. This year, because of COVID-19, there is a Contest Winner Celebrations video on Facebook and YouTube. Winners include Andrew Keenan, Alyssa Klouse, Katie Shin, Blake Zimmerli, and Juliette Zimmerli.
Lifestylethe-reporter.net

Memorial Day Coloring Contest Winners

Townsend School PTA held some Memorial Day contests for students. Students in kindergarten through second grade colored a picture of their choice about the holiday and students in grades 3-5 could …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Maya Salameh Named Winner of the 2022 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Maya Salameh was awarded the 2022 Etel Adnan Poetry Prize for her manuscript How to Make an Algorithm in the Microwave. Salameh will receive a $1,000 cash prize, and her manuscript will be published as the fifth title in the Etel Adnan Poetry Series by the University of Arkansas Press.
LifestyleCedar Valley Daily Times

PHOTOS: Party in the Park candids and contest winners

Please enjoy these photos from the first Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Party in the Park in over a year, held at Plaza Park Thursday. Band Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50's played for three hours with breaks in 90-degree heat to a crowd of 300 to 400, by the estimate of OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard. At 6 p.m., the 2020 Woman of the Year was announced as Barbara Rundle, and Miss Oelwein 2021 was announced as Abigail Patrick.
Fairmont, WVPosted by
Times West Virginian

Festival judges select children's contest winner

FAIRMONT — The 42nd West Virginia Three Rivers Festival is one for the history books. After having to postpone and then scale down the festival in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival returned this year in full force with the parade, midway rides, pageants, entertainment and the nationally-sanctioned pepperoni roll eating contest. The festival ended with a boom Saturday night with its traditional fireworks display at Palatine Park.
Newark, NYFingerLakes1

Newark celebrated 15th Annual Community Pride Day and announces winners of contest

The village of Newark announced in a press release the details of the 15th Annual Community Pride Day on May 22:. The Village of Newark streets, front yards and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the village’s 15th Annual Community Pride Day on May 22nd. Volunteers planted flowers, pulled weeds and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners all over the village also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and storefronts with beautiful flowers in an effort to make our community sparkle.
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

Kilmer Recognizes Bremerton, Tacoma Students in Congressional Art Competition, Announces Contest Winner

On June 11, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced Bremerton High School student Sandra de Moura (“Sandie”) as the first-place winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Washington’s 6th Congressional District. The annual nationwide art competition allows high school students from across the United States to showcase their artistic...
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

Celebrating the Human Rights Essay Contest Winners

Eight students ranging from the high school to graduate school level were awarded prizes in the 2021 Human Rights Essay Contest, organized by the Goldstein Family Community Chair in Human Rights. The winners include:. UNO GRADUATE. Mia Bourek. Sarah Brumfield. Laura Betz Burch. UNO UNDERGRADUATE. LeeAnna Lui. Travis Justin Munyer.
Brookings, SDsdstate.edu

Winners named in SDSU nursing essay contest

“Nurses make a difference in people’s lives every day,” according to Sage Gaikowski, winner of the 2021 “Why I Want to be a Nurse” essay contest sponsored by the College of Nursing at South Dakota State University. The 150-word competition is open to any fifth grader in the state. Gaikowski,...
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Contest winner: Barbeque is a learning process

Ken Swinney doesn’t consider himself a barbecue expert, but he has picked up quite an education in how to cook it during the past 10 years. He put that knowledge to good use in 2019 when he won the Backyard Barbecue division of Derby’s Smoke on the Plains event. It...
Miami, FLfiu.edu

Transformation Contest winners share transformative experiences

The past year has transformed people all across the world and served as a reminder of connections throughout the global community. Each spring, the Office of Global Learning Initiatives (OGLI) tasks students through the Transformation Contest to deeply reflect on international or intercultural experiences that have transformed them. Students can share their change through artistic or informational media for the chance to explore global careers in Washington, D.C.
Photographymvariety.com

#CaptureYourTinianTreasure contest winners named

(MVA) — Images of Tachogna Beach and House of Taga have captured the win in the Marianas Visitors Authority’s #CaptureYourTinianTreasure photo contest on Facebook. Winning entries for the May Tourism Month contest were submitted by Michi Aldan Viches (1st place), Saixian Bagsic (2nd place), and Mathonia Borja (3rd place). The contest was open to residents of the Marianas and invited participants to post their photo of Tinian on Facebook with the hashtags #VisitTheMarianas and #CaptureYourTinianTreasure. Winners were selected by a panel of MVA employees.
Yankton Daily Press

For Cedar Catholic Student, State Contest Offered Poetry In Motion

HARTINGTON, Neb. — For Cambelle Nieman, the state Poetry Out Loud contest meant connecting with her audience — even when they were spread out across Nebraska. The Hartington Cedar Catholic student, who recently completed her sophomore year, advanced to the state semifinals for the first time. She received an honorable mention award as one of the Husker State’s top five finishers.
Wellington, KSWellington Daily News

Wellington Chamber announces winner to the second annual Best Front Yard Contest

At Chamber Coffee inside Memorial Auditorium on June 10th, the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the second annual Best Front Yard Contest. The house on 902 N Washington Ave came in the first place, then in the second place it was 1308 N High Dr and third place was 1018 N Washington Ave. Other homes in the community that entered the contest were 1227 High Ct, 622 E Lincoln Ave, 324 S G St, 606 Delrose St, 721 N Elm St and 1216 S F St.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Students selected as winners for logo design contest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of LISD students are selected as top winners for a logo contest. Vidal M Trevino school OF Communication students Ana Villarreal and Vanessa Vidaurri participated in the Region 16 logo design contest for the Texas Council on Parent and Family Engagement. Both of their...
Lyme, CTThe Day

Photos of Distinction contest winners named in Lyme

The winners of the first season of the photo contest “Imagining Lyme,” photographs that best used light to express a mood, have been announced. The photographs, chosen by a panel of three judges, are “Chimney Stack” by Melissa Czarnowski (first), and “Shadow and Glory” by Sarah Prineas (second) and “Scenic Selden Creek overlook” by Colleen Doshna (third).
Jefferson, NCWatauga Democrat

Mount Jefferson State Natural Area holds 15th annual Poetry Contest

For the past 15 years, Mt. Jefferson State Natural Area has been conducting poetry contests for grades K-3, 4-6 and sometimes the middle school. The poets featured here are this year’s Ashe County K-3 category winners. The park had more than 150 poems summited this year from grades k-6. In previous years, the contest has seen more than 350 poems submitted by local students.