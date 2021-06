Many Vermonters around the state are encountering gypsy moth (Lymantria dispar dispar) caterpillars causing defoliation of their trees, state officials are saying. This invasive insect arrived in the United States over 100 years ago and has been expanding its range ever since. The gypsy moth can be a significant defoliator (leaf eater) of trees and shrubs, and although they prefer oak trees, high populations will cause them to eat many types of leaves, including maple and pine. Gypsy moth caterpillars can create a nuisance for homeowners, from the sights of caterpillars climbing the sides of residences and falling excrement, to the sounds of chewing on leaves.