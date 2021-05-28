Cancel
Providence, RI

STATE BEACHES OPEN DAILY BEGINNING SATURDAY, MAY 29

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEM Reminds Beachgoers to Buy Parking Passes Online. PROVIDENCE – In anticipation of a pleasant stretch of weather over Memorial Day Weekend, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is encouraging residents to buy their state beach parking pass in advance at www.riparks.com/beachpass. Individuals may purchase resident, non-resident, or senior season beach parking passes at this site as well as daily flex passes, which allow for one-day parking. State beaches will be open daily starting Saturday, May 29 through Labor Day. DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation recognizes the value of spending time in nature and is committed to ensuring beach visitors enjoy safe and memorable experiences at state beaches.

