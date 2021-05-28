MercyMe Coming To Tampa’s AMALIE Arena For inhale (exhale) Tour

Showing posts with label Chicago PD. Show all posts. Can you believe Chicago Fire just finished its 9th season on NBC and the series still doesn't air in syndication (no cable, no local stations, etc.)? It only airs on NBC and in streaming. But now that is going to change a bit. ION Television has added Chicago Fire to its lineup, marking the first broadcast syndication deal for the long-running fan favorite series. Its agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution gives ION all nine seasons and 195 episodes of the popular drama from Dick Wolf's highly successful One Chicago franchise. ION will air Chicago Fire on Tuesdays beginning June 15, with episodes all day beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Chicago Fire joins sister series Chicago P.D., which is currently seen Thursdays on ION. The other Chicago series, Chicago Med, also currently doesn't air in syndication, despite it just finishing its sixth season. Meanwhile the flagship series Chicago P.D. airs in local syndication, MyNetwork TV, ION Television and on cable on USA Network & Oxygen.