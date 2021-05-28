Hospice of Santa Barbara illuminate Speaker Series Presents Daniel Goleman Emotional Intelligence in the Challenging Times of a Pandemic

As they have for 97 years, and with emotion, fanfare and excitement, the 2021 Fiesta Poster and Pin have been unveiled to the community. La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow had the distinguished honor in front of family, friends and members of the community at the Fiesta kick-off La Primavera celebration at The Carriage and Western Art Museum. It was a special moment for Ms. Petlow who designed the poster and pin using family, youth and history.