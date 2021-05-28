Hospice of Santa Barbara illuminate Speaker Series Presents Daniel Goleman Emotional Intelligence in the Challenging Times of a Pandemic
Hospice of Santa Barbara illuminate Speaker Series Presents Daniel Goleman Emotional Intelligence in the Challenging Times of a Pandemic. Join Hospice of Santa Barbara’s illuminate Speaker Series with Daniel Goleman who will present Emotional Intelligence in the Challenging Times of a Pandemic on Wednesday, June 23 at 6:00 PM PDT. The event is free, but registration is required.www.edhat.com