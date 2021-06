STATEWIDE — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many challenges for school districts, but taught valuable lessons along the way. “I think that the pandemic has kind of pushed us all to kind of think about the things that we’ve always done and how we’ve done them, and to me, that’s a positive thing,” said Kristy Dube, a kindergarten teacher at 14th Street School in Bangor. “I think that you can always learn from the things that you’re doing and make changes and grow.”