Diversified Energy Expanding Outside Appalachia Through Barnett, Haynesville Natural Gas Acquisitions

PITTSBURGH,None — Natural Gas (Marcellus Shale) Facts:. • The Marcellus Shale reserves contain nearly 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas • Is twice the size of Texas's Barnett Shale (previously thought to be the largest shale formation in the U.S.) • The gas recoverable from the shale could power all of the U.S. for two years by itself—a value estimated at $1 trillion. (marcellusfacts.com) • In 2008 the PA natural gas industry had $2.3. billion in economic output, supporting over 29,000 jobs directly and indirectly. • In 2009, the PA natural gas industry had $3.8 billion in economic output, supporting over 48,000 jobs directly and indirectly. • Marcellus related industry is estimated to generate $13.5 billion in economic output and 175,000 jobs by 2020. (Allegheny conference PSU report) • Large potential for industries relocating to western PA to take advantage of natural gas reserves. • With the boost in local economy, new jobs will open other markets as well—businesses, construction, roads, etc. • Additional job fields other than drilling expected to grow include the following: transportation, warehousing, health and social services, professional services, mining, retail, finance, insurance, manufacturing, and real estate. • 2008 - $240 million in state/local tax revenue • 2009 - $400 million in state/local tax revenue • PA ranks second in the U.S. for its number of active gas-producing wells. (http://www.worldoil.com/Article.aspx?id=37690)