Diversified Energy Expanding Outside Appalachia Through Barnett, Haynesville Natural Gas Acquisitions

By Andrew Baker
naturalgasintel.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppalachia-focused natural gas producer Diversified Energy Co. plc on Friday announced its second transaction in as many months to expand into a different gassy region of the United States. Birmingham, AL-based Diversified said it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire upstream assets in the Barnett Shale of North...

www.naturalgasintel.com
