Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Wuhan puts paid to Cummings’ idea of how to manage a public health crisis

By Charles Moore
Telegraph
 18 days ago

When we columnists have to decide what to write about, we sometimes find ourselves presented with strange choices, closely related to what the news throws up. This week, the choice is between Dominic Cummings and the origins of the Covid-19 leak in Wuhan. I am much better qualified to write...

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shi Zhengli
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Chinese#British#Norwegian#Lancet#Trump S America#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Caution and confusion mark PM’s approach to lifting Covid lockdown

On what should have been a day of celebration, cabinet ministers have come across distinctly uneasy at the latest phase of the lifting of lockdown in England, Wales and parts of Scotland, which allows the reopening of indoor hospitality, hugging, overnight stays with other households and foreign travel. Boris Johnson’s...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.
Public HealthAsia Media

A Vision of Equity in Public Health

The early, chaotic days of the COVID-19 pandemic left us panic-stricken and confined to our homes in fear of the very air we breathed. As the crisis unfolded, the nation’s health policymakers and public health officials received a blunt, forceful warning. Once the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a...
Public Healthkfgo.com

UK health minister will address parliament over COVID on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement to the lower house of parliament on COVID-19 at about 1930 GMT on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter. That statement will come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a...
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Covid ethics: easier to enter lockdown than leave it

The rollout of the vaccine in Britain has seemingly sprung the lock that kept the public indoors during the past pandemic year. For many this is a cause for celebration. Some may have paused, however, and wondered why many scientists appeared reluctant, as coronavirus restrictions eased, to take advantage of the new freedoms. For these experts, the risks are just not worth it. Indoor mixing, potentially with lots of different people, allows for circumstances fraught with danger in a viral pandemic.
Public HealthTelegraph

In Orwellian Britain, lockdown is perpetual and sickness is health

T here is a spectre haunting  Britain: permanent lockdown. Assuming that the June 21 date for lifting restrictions is pushed back today, on the grounds that cases and hospitalisations are rising, this narrows the window for reopening in the summer. Why? Because reopening almost inevitably triggers a spike in cases, and the later we delay that moment, the closer we will be to winter – when the NHS is under pressure anyway – and the more dangerous allowing Covid to spread becomes. It is not inconceivable that restrictions could remain in place until spring next year, a decision that will be shaped by two political developments.
Public Healthcumnockchronicle.com

Director of Public Health ‘relieved’ at ‘Freedom Day’ delay

A Director of Public Health has expressed her relief that Covid lockdown restrictions will not be eased “too fast” ahead of a Government announcement about the planned June 21 unlocking. Alice Wiseman, who has the health protection role in Gateshead, said allowing the delta variant to go unchecked risked the...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson delays decision on social distancing update, blaming ‘new threat’ from Indian variant

Boris Johnson has dropped a promise to reveal this month whether social distancing will end, blaming the “new threat” from the Indian variant of Covid-19.Only a week ago, the prime minister said he expected to scrap the “1 metre-plus rule” – and pledged to give couples planning weddings plenty of notice if the restriction will be lifted on 21 June.But his spokesman pulled the deadline for setting out plans by the end of May, saying: “We can’t be definitive at this point, because of the variant that has been identified.”More time was needed to “look at the data” because...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid lockdown – live: Boris Johnson delays easing to 19 July due to Delta variant, but allows bigger weddings

Matt Hancock was grilled by MPs at the House of Commons this evening, after Boris Johnson delayed the easing of lockdown restrictions in England for up to four weeks. It was “sensible to wait just a little longer” and potentially until 19 July, the PM said, as the Delta variant of coronavirus surges. The health secretary batted away repeated questions on issues such as the government’s reasoning for adding India to the red travel list weeks after less at-risk nations.Other criticism came from ministers angry over Mr Johnson’s decision to speak to the press about the delay of easing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Only ‘unprecedented’ incident would block 19 July reopening, Gove insists

A second delay to the end of all Covid lockdown restrictions would only occur if something “unprecedented and remarkable” happened before 19 July, Michael Gove has claimed, one day after the government was forced to push back the deadline due to a rise in infections.Boris Johnson confirmed the final phase of England’s roadmap would be deferred by four weeks, from 21 June to 19 July, at a Downing Street press conference on Monday – telling the media it was “sensible to wait a little longer” to allow more people the chance to get vaccinated. Leading scientists had warned that...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Condoleezza Rice says public health officials made a 'mistake' in early dismissal of Wuhan lab leak theory

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said it was a "mistake" to nix the idea that the coronavirus could have come from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Rice, on Sunday, said she felt more questions should have been asked about the idea of a lab leak, largely dismissed by officials and media outlets as a conspiracy theory, when the possibility was first raised in early 2020, when the virus made its outbreak in the United States.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Wreckage Donald Trump Left Behind

Somewhere in China, a company recently received an order for boxes and boxes of reusable face masks with G7 UK 2021 embroidered on them. Over the weekend in Cornwall, in southwest England, these little bits of protective cloth were handed to journalists covering the 2021 summit of some of the world’s most powerful industrial economies—so they could write in safety about these leaders’ efforts to contain China.