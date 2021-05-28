Cancel
Tamaqua, PA

“Died as Good American” – An immigrant was one of the first Tamaqua soldiers killed in World War I

By Jake Wynn
Cover picture for the articleFrank Caralunas joined the United States Army in June 1917. He died on a French battlefield on May 28, 1918, less than a year after he joined the service. Private Caralunas became one of the first residents of Schuylkill County to die in the First World War. His status as an immigrant – newspaper records claim he was born in Lithuania, Army documents record it as Italy – led a newspaper in Reading to run the story of his death under a headline: “Died as Good American.”

