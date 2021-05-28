Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Driver suffers cardiac episode, drags woman under car in Aldi parking lot

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9G70_0aExm8VJ00

A driver suffering a cardiac event hit a woman and dragged her in the parking lot of Aldi in Cape Coral.

Around 10:10 a.m. Friday morning, a 73-year-old Cape Coral man was backing his Honda out of a space in the south end of the parking lot of Aldi, at 1481 SW Pine Island Road.

Police say a woman walked behind the car just as the man suffered a cardiac event and accelerated at a high rate of speed in reverse, striking her and trapping her under the car.

The Honda continued in reverse for a distance of 20 feet after impact with the woman, until striking a shopping cart retaining wall.

The man put the vehicle in drive and began pulling away from the retaining wall. The woman remained under the car as it traveled southeast in the parking lot for a distance of 87 feet.

The 85-year-old woman from Cape Coral was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say neither alcohol nor speed are considered to be factors in this crash.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#South End#Pine Island#Coral#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Car crashes & flips into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A car crashed and ended up in a canal off of Beach Parkway West and Surfside Boulevard in Cape Coral, officials said. Rescue crews with the Cape Coral Fire Department rushed to the scene. Firefighters said everyone that was in the car was able to get out.