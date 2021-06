Though all eyes have been on the tech sector for more than a year, it's cannabis that might offer the greatest growth opportunity for investors through the end of the decade. Although estimates vary wildly -- as we'd expect from an industry that's operated illicitly for decades -- sustainable double-digit growth is the expectation. New Frontier Data has forecasted 21% average annual sales growth between 2019 and 2025 in the U.S., which would lead to more than $41 billion in yearly revenue by mid-decade. Meanwhile, cannabis-focused research firm BDSA expects Canadian pot sales to more than double from $2.6 billion to $6.4 billion between 2020 and 2026.