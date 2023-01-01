Read full article on original website
John Ware
2021-10-14
Every single one of the programs listed bring million$ and million$ to the schools. They are massive profit centers to fund other programs in the schools.
Susanna Lee
2021-10-15
How ridiculous! Of course they think they are worth it. And parents are struggling to send their kids to college.
John Brown
2021-11-30
well no championships for USC you know he couldn't win a playoff game and now he's going to another weak conference
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
247Sports
WATCH: Trojan football pregame for USC vs. Tulane in the Cotton Bowl
ARLINGTON — Watch the pregame video here (starting around 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT):. At approximately 11:15 p.m. CT, 9:15 a.m. PT we will be streaming live from the AT&T Stadium press box showing the USC Trojans warming up to take on the Tulane Green Wave for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Championship. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at noon CT, 10 a.m. PT, and we keep the stream going up until just prior to kickoff.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
FOX Sports
CFP title game preview: Where Georgia, TCU will try to find an edge
The 2022 college football season began 135 days ago across the pond in Ireland between two teams that didn't have a sniff of the postseason. After a crescendo of College Football Playoff semifinals to close out the calendar year, the season comes to a close on Monday night in Los Angeles, as No. 1 Georgia tries to defend its crown against the true Hollywood story being authored by No. 3 TCU.
Mississippi State Honors Mike Leach on Opening Play in ReliaQuest Bowl: VIDEO
Mississippi State is honoring late head coach Mike Leach in a number of ways during the ReliaQuest Bowl. When the offense took the field for the first time on Monday, it had something special in mind. The Bulldogs took an intentional delay of game penalty on the first play of...
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Message Following Damar Hamlin’s ‘MNF’ Collapse
After witnessing Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, penned a heartfelt message. The terrifying... The post Matthew Stafford’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Message Following Damar Hamlin’s ‘MNF’ Collapse appeared first on Outsider.
247Sports
USC defense keying in on Tulane's Tyjae Spears, Michael Pratt in Cotton Bowl
USC’s defense has faced big challenges against opposing running backs this season, and their matchup against Tulane in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will be no different. The Trojans will have to limit the Green Wave’s Tyjae Spears, who was named...
CFB world reacts to shocking Texas A&M coaching news
Anyone who watched the Texas A&M Aggies this college football season knows that the team is in need of some serious help on the offensive side of the ball. And shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 season, the Aggies have made a big move to their offensive coaching staff, and it’s not one most Read more... The post CFB world reacts to shocking Texas A&M coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Suggs Close To Returning From Injury For Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is hoping to return to the floor from an ankle injury within the next week.
USC people most to blame for Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane
USC football was equal parts shocked, stunned, bamboozled, and mortified after they lost to the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 46-45. The Trojans had their hearts broken after witnessing a thrilling fourth-quarter rally from Tulane. The Green Wave came storming back from 15 points down with under five minutes left in the game to book their thirteenth win of the season. As for USC, it was the Trojans’ third loss of the 2022-23 campaign. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the USC Trojans’ Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.
Key TCU player is questionable for CFP national title vs. Georgia
TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, head coach Sonny Dykes said. Miller left the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return to the game. Miller ...
