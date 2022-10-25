ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

John Ware
2021-10-14

Every single one of the programs listed bring million$ and million$ to the schools. They are massive profit centers to fund other programs in the schools.

Susanna Lee
2021-10-15

How ridiculous! Of course they think they are worth it. And parents are struggling to send their kids to college.

John Brown
11-30

well no championships for USC you know he couldn't win a playoff game and now he's going to another weak conference

ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
OXFORD, MS
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Alabama Football: Just how much has LSU improved?

In surprising fashion, the Alabama football game in Baton Rouge is a big deal. The SEC West representative in Atlanta could be determined by the outcome of the game. Following the LSU implosion under Ed Orgeron, expectations were not high for Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. It is not easy to follow a 15-0, National Championship season with 5-5 and 6-7 records. LSU and Orgeron perpetrated one of the biggest collapses in recent college football history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former LSU Star Asked If Tigers Can Upset Alabama

Alabama and LSU will both be on bye this weekend as they gear up for next weekend's rivalry matchup. On November 5, the No. 6 Crimson Tide will travel to Death Valley for a marquee contest against the No. 18 Tigers. Former LSU star and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Detroit Free Press

Why Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo was encouraged after Tennessee scrimmage

EAST LANSING — “Take me to another place, take me to another land. Make me forget all that hurts me. Let me understand your plan.”. The words of early-1990s hip hop group Arrested Development fit perfectly with the things Tom Izzo wanted to discover about his Michigan State basketball team in its closed scrimmage against the Volunteers on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
EAST LANSING, MI
ESPN

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90

Vince Dooley, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Georgia Bulldogs to six Southeastern Conference titles and the 1980 national championship, has died at the age of 90, the school announced in a statement Friday. Dooley worked at the University of Georgia for 41 years as head football coach...
ATHENS, GA
CBS LA

McCaffrey throws, catches, rushes for TDs, Niners rout Rams, 31-14

Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.Garoppolo passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco scored 24 unanswered...
WASHINGTON, CA
On3.com

Lane Kiffin, after online accusations, addresses comments directed at Texas A&M players

Things got a bit heated during Saturday’s game between No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin found himself right in the center of it. Kiffin seemingly grew frustrated with the plethora of injuries on the field from Texas A&M players, and a video surfaced showing potential comments from Kiffin directed at an Aggies player. There was no audio on Kiffin at the time, so making out exactly what was said is difficult. But regardless, Kiffin directed some sort of comment towards Texas A&M defender Bryce Anderson.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami Hurricane Focus

Miami, FL
Miami Hurricanes Football News & Opinion

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/miami-hurricanes/

