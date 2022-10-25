Read full article on original website
John Ware
2021-10-14
Every single one of the programs listed bring million$ and million$ to the schools. They are massive profit centers to fund other programs in the schools.
Susanna Lee
2021-10-15
How ridiculous! Of course they think they are worth it. And parents are struggling to send their kids to college.
John Brown
11-30
well no championships for USC you know he couldn't win a playoff game and now he's going to another weak conference
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
atozsports.com
Steve Spurrier gives honest thoughts on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols offense
Former Florida Gators and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier has had plenty of run-ins with the Tennessee Vols. Spurrier, who grew up in East Tennessee, has never been shy about taking a shot at the Vols. Whether it was “You can’t spell Citrus without UT” or Spurrier throwing...
New video makes Nick Saban look even worse for not suspending Jermaine Burton
Nick Saban’s decision not to suspend Jermaine Burton looks worse after new video showed a clearer picture of the Alabama WR striking out at a Tennessee fan. Nick Saban has had an illustrious career as a college football coach. But he’s also proof that even the best coaches can be blinded by bad decision-making.
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases top 4 after Week 9 with 2 B1G teams in top spots
Kirk Herbstreit already has his top 4 before Week 9 has even concluded, as he has 2 B1G teams in the top 4. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, and Michigan comes in at No. 4, according to the ESPN college football analyst. Herbstreit explained his top four to...
Liberty Football Announces Significant Decision On Hugh Freeze
One noteworthy college football coach is reportedly off the market today after signing an eight-year contract extension. In a move first reported by ESPN, Hugh Freeze and Liberty have come to an agreement to keep the coach with the school until 2030. The extension, reportedly worth ...
Alabama Football: Just how much has LSU improved?
In surprising fashion, the Alabama football game in Baton Rouge is a big deal. The SEC West representative in Atlanta could be determined by the outcome of the game. Following the LSU implosion under Ed Orgeron, expectations were not high for Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. It is not easy to follow a 15-0, National Championship season with 5-5 and 6-7 records. LSU and Orgeron perpetrated one of the biggest collapses in recent college football history.
Former LSU Star Asked If Tigers Can Upset Alabama
Alabama and LSU will both be on bye this weekend as they gear up for next weekend's rivalry matchup. On November 5, the No. 6 Crimson Tide will travel to Death Valley for a marquee contest against the No. 18 Tigers. Former LSU star and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears...
Alabama Football: Unfriendly Tiger Stadium a Crimson Tide comfort zone
Any Alabama football fan who has been to Tiger Stadium knows the game environment is different than anywhere else. Calling it unfriendly is an understatement. Hostile is even too mild a word. And on Saturday nights Tiger Stadium earns its other name – Death Valley. The second name goes back to 1959, replacing an earlier moniker, Deaf Valley.
Why Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo was encouraged after Tennessee scrimmage
EAST LANSING — “Take me to another place, take me to another land. Make me forget all that hurts me. Let me understand your plan.”. The words of early-1990s hip hop group Arrested Development fit perfectly with the things Tom Izzo wanted to discover about his Michigan State basketball team in its closed scrimmage against the Volunteers on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
ESPN
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90
Vince Dooley, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Georgia Bulldogs to six Southeastern Conference titles and the 1980 national championship, has died at the age of 90, the school announced in a statement Friday. Dooley worked at the University of Georgia for 41 years as head football coach...
Georgia football: College GameDay spurns Cocktail Party for obvious reasons
Georgia football won’t see ESPN’s College GameDay this week in Jacksonville for a good reason. However, it has been eight weeks of football without the crew visiting the reigning national champions, and that doesn’t feel right. GameDay is going to the Jackson State-Southern game this week, which...
Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau announces his top six schools
Elliot Cadeau, the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2024, has announced his top six schools. The 6-foot-1 point guard from West Orange, N.J. who attends Link Academy (Mo.) is down to Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech -- with no timetable for a decision.
“We Don’t Need a Celebrity”: Herschel Walker Isn’t Everybody’s Hero in His Hometown
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One hundred and seventeen miles Northwest of Savannah, nestled between fields of cotton and grazing livestock, sits the majority-Black town of Wrightsville, Georgia (population: 3,638). The sleepy southern hamlet is where Curtis Dixon,...
McCaffrey throws, catches, rushes for TDs, Niners rout Rams, 31-14
Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.Garoppolo passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco scored 24 unanswered...
Wiltfong Whiparound: LSU making a push for top five recruiting class
LSU is sitting on the 247Sports Composite's No. 7 recruiting class, the first full cycle for head coach Brian Kelly and the staff down in Baton Rouge. Could this be a top five haul when all said and done?. Kelly and the Tigers are in on several blue-chippers and in...
Two ranked teams stand between Alabama and locking up SEC West
With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the big-picture goal for one-loss Alabama remains clear: make it to the SEC championship game, then compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Tide can punch its ticket to Atlanta if it wins its next two games, both on...
Deion Sanders interest is real, College Gameday host says
The College Gameday host says that Jackson State deserves the spotlight of the sport's biggest show. The post Deion Sanders interest is real, College Gameday host says appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Lane Kiffin, after online accusations, addresses comments directed at Texas A&M players
Things got a bit heated during Saturday’s game between No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin found himself right in the center of it. Kiffin seemingly grew frustrated with the plethora of injuries on the field from Texas A&M players, and a video surfaced showing potential comments from Kiffin directed at an Aggies player. There was no audio on Kiffin at the time, so making out exactly what was said is difficult. But regardless, Kiffin directed some sort of comment towards Texas A&M defender Bryce Anderson.
