Baltimore, MD

Ground and Griddled is ready to serve you some delicious breakfast

By Kelly Broderick
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NqTgZ_0aExlrjc00

We may be reaching dinner time but now we're prepping you for tomorrow's breakfast. Ground and Griddled is saying we're open Baltimore!

You can't miss the place! The breakfast place with the funky counter is inside the R-house food hall in Remington over in North Baltimore.

There you'll find some unique meals, the "Insane Jane breakfast sandwich" or the big bird breakfast burrito, for example.

"We've got an amazing smashed avocado toast, we've got a 'what the kitchen eats' with some sausage and caramelized onions, we also have an amazing drink we created called 'the honey bunches': house-made cinnamon syrup, espresso, steamed oat milk," said manager Alexa Hauck.

Ground and Griddled is open from 8 to 1 Wednesday through Sunday. Click here for more information!

