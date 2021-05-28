James Spann: Showers, storms end tonight; beautiful weekend ahead for Alabama
RADAR CHECK: A band of showers and thunderstorms is pushing through north and west Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Stronger storms in the line are producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, but the storms so far are well below severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 of 5) ahead of the line through the evening, but the overall severe weather threat is low.rss.alabamanewscenter.com