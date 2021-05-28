Cancel
Alabama State

James Spann: Showers, storms end tonight; beautiful weekend ahead for Alabama

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 17 days ago
RADAR CHECK: A band of showers and thunderstorms is pushing through north and west Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Stronger storms in the line are producing heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds, but the storms so far are well below severe limits. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 of 5) ahead of the line through the evening, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

