Takedown breakdown: Former Wyoming wrestlers Meredith and Colgan shine at LFA 108
Slowly but surely, the next generation of American wrestlers are breaking into MMA. You may remember my breakdown on former Purdue wrestler Danny Sabatello - he just took out UFC veteran Brett Johns at Bellator 259. There are other high-profile studs on the horizon, like Oklahoma State great Nick Piccininni, who is set to make his MMA debut in June, training out of AKA. Today we’ll focus on the MMA debut of two-time NCAA finalist Bryce Meredith, and the continued success of two-time NCAA qualifier Archie Colgan.www.bloodyelbow.com