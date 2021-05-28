Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Takedown breakdown: Former Wyoming wrestlers Meredith and Colgan shine at LFA 108

By Ed Gallo
Bloody Elbow
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlowly but surely, the next generation of American wrestlers are breaking into MMA. You may remember my breakdown on former Purdue wrestler Danny Sabatello - he just took out UFC veteran Brett Johns at Bellator 259. There are other high-profile studs on the horizon, like Oklahoma State great Nick Piccininni, who is set to make his MMA debut in June, training out of AKA. Today we’ll focus on the MMA debut of two-time NCAA finalist Bryce Meredith, and the continued success of two-time NCAA qualifier Archie Colgan.

www.bloodyelbow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Meredith
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lfa#Ncaa Championship#Wrestlers#Combat#Mma#Purdue#Ufc#Wyoming Cowboys#Lfa 108#Nc State#The University Of Wyoming#All Americans#The Oklahoma State Cowboy#The Ncaa Championship#Oklahoma State#Ncaas#Bloodround#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming football’s position battle breakdown

LARAMIE -- With 95 percent of the Cowboys' roster returning in 2021, position battles were few and far between this spring. Still, it took Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl 25 days to publicly release a two-deep depth chart. All 11 starters are back on the defensive side of the ball,...
UFCchatsports.com

Takedown breakdown: Andre Petroski wrestled with ease to win first fight of TUF 29

The Ultimate Fighter is back, featuring middleweight and bantamweight tournaments to earn UFC contracts. The two teams are coached by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and former title challenger Brian Ortega. At 185 pounds, the eight-man tournament began with a matchup between Team Ortega’s Andre Petroski and Team Volkanovski’s Aaron...
FootballPosted by
UPI News

Tennessee Titans sign former NCAA wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

June 4 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans have signed Adam Coon, a three-time NCAA All-American wrestler who will play on the offensive line. Coon compiled a 116-15 record while wrestling at the University of Michigan, but he never played football for the Wolverines. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Coon was a four-time...
UFCSherdog

How to Watch LFA 109

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Lightweight hopefuls will step into the Legacy Fighting Alliance spotlight when Terrance McKinney meets Michael Irizarry Ortiz...
Colton, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Colton wrestlers shine at Culver

The Vikings placed seventh in the 19-team tournament and snagged a pair of runner-up performancesThe Colton wrestling team got on the mat May 29 with a visit to the Culver Invitational. The Vikings came away with a pair of second place finishes, as well as a couple others getting on the podium at the meet. Leading the way were Joseph Moore at 195 pounds and Dylan Bonfield at 152. Both wrestlers worked their way through the bracket to reach the finals, where they were defeated. Bonfield recorded three falls on his way to the finals where he lost via technical...
Combat SportsSherdog

LFA 109 Highlight Video: Justin Wetzell Pounds Out Askar Askar

In the co-main event, Askar Askar took on Justin Wetzell at bantamweight. Wetzell (7-1) had a hot start early and rocked Askar (11-2), but "AK-47" managed to get back into the fight. However, the impressive wrestling of Wetzell allowed him to control Askar and land dozens of punches to the head. The fight was waved off at 2:21 of Round 2.
WWERapid City Journal

Former CSC All-American wrestler Mike Max dies

A big man with a big smile, former Chadron State College All-American wrestler Mike Max died June 1 in a Kearney hospital following a short bout with leukemia. His funeral was on Friday in the Burwell High School Gymnasium with an estimated 700 people in attendance. Max was born Oct....
Combat Sportsroblawnews.com

Wrestlers drop match at Robinson

ROBINSON –– Giving up forfeits in six classes while earning just one themselves led to a loss for Lawrence County’s high school wrestling team in a dual match at Robinson Friday. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers....
UFCSherdog

LFA 109 Highlight Video: Terrance McKinney KOs Michael Irizarry

Terrance McKinney cemented himself as a must-watch action fighter in the LFA 109 main event. McKinney (10-3) came out swinging wildly. The fight would go to the floor, where McKinney landed devastating shots from guard that knocked Michael Irizarry completely out in brutal fashion.
MLBwxxv25.com

Former Shucker Dillon Thomas shines in MLB Debut

Former Biloxi Shuckers Dillon Thomas making his Major League debut last night and what a debut it was, waiting for ten years of professional ball. Everybody was talking about his bat before he came up, but instead robs a home run away from Nike Goodrum. But that doesn’t mean it...
Wellington, FLgotowncrier.com

Wellington Wrestlers Shine In Competition

The Wellington Wrestling Club recently competed at the USAW Southeast Regional Nationals for the Freestyle and Greco styles of wrestling and the Spartan Combat Folkstyle Nationals in Jacksonville. Dante Rossi placed second in Folkstyle and third in Freestyle. Justice Harding placed fourth in both Folkstyle and Freestyle. Anthony Gray placed third in Greco, while Tyler Gray placed fourth in Freestyle.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Unknown Former WWE Wrestler To Appear On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new and will feature a former WWE talent making his debut in a vignette. PWinsider.com reported the news today. It was stated the talent is someone who “never really got a fair chance” during his time in WWE.” As it stands right now, there’s no word yet on who this talent could be.
Combat Sportsfcfighter.com

LFA 110 Announced For July

LFA CEO Ed Soares announced today that the promotion will return to Oklahoma in July. LFA 110 will feature a Championship Doubleheader when the promotion returns to the Sooner State. This will be the eighth event the promotion has hosted in the OKC area in 2021. LFA 110: Silveira vs....
Posted by
The Joplin Globe

2 Colgan athletes earn state track medals

WICHITA, Kan. — Doug Brown and Lily Brown earned three medals apiece to headline St. Mary’s Colgan’s performances in the Class 2A KSHSAA Track and Field Championships last Saturday at Cessna Stadium. The Panthers had almost identical finishes in the team standings, taking 12th place in the boys meet with...
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

Wrestlers tighten grip in CPC

As we learned in 2019-20 – when Davie’s wrestling team slipped to 26-17 and third in the Central Piedmont Conference, its lowest finish since 1993 – there’s no such thing as a sure thing. But Davie wrestling remains the closest thing to an absolute certainty in War Eagle athletics. The...
NFLUSA Today

Tennessee Titans add former Michigan wrestler to roster

It turns out being a dynamic athlete at Michigan is enough to make an NFL roster. Not just being a Michigan football player. The Wolverines put 11 football players into the NFL via the draft and free agency this offseason, but they’re adding another to the mix. While he didn’t...
Combat Sportscombatpress.com

LFA 109 Results: McKinney Makes Quick Work of Irizarry

On Friday, June 4, Legacy Fighting Alliance will host LFA 109: McKinney vs. Irizarry from the Grand Casino in Shawnee, Okla. In the night’s main event, Terrance McKinney met Michael Irizarry Ortiz in a lightweight match-up. Check below for the full results. Terrance McKinney def. Michael Irizarry Ortiz by KO...
NFLUSA Today

Titans agree to terms with former wrestler among 3 roster moves

The Tennessee Titans made a trio of roster moves on Friday, one of which included the team agreeing to terms with a decorated wrestler who will compete for a spot as a backup on the interior of the offensive line. According to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, Tennessee has agreed...