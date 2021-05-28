Takedown breakdown: Former Wyoming wrestlers Meredith and Colgan shine at LFA 108

The Vikings placed seventh in the 19-team tournament and snagged a pair of runner-up performancesThe Colton wrestling team got on the mat May 29 with a visit to the Culver Invitational. The Vikings came away with a pair of second place finishes, as well as a couple others getting on the podium at the meet. Leading the way were Joseph Moore at 195 pounds and Dylan Bonfield at 152. Both wrestlers worked their way through the bracket to reach the finals, where they were defeated. Bonfield recorded three falls on his way to the finals where he lost via technical...