No Drip Cleansing Cuffs: The Latest Skincare Product To Go Viral On Social Media

By Lauryn Jiles
Essence
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTired of water dripping down your arm when you wash your face? LABeautyologist is fixing that. The most innovative skincare product just dropped! If you’re tired of water and face wash dripping down your hands everytime you go in for your skin routine, then you need to purchase the No Drip Cleansing Cuffs. Nai, the owner of LABeautyologist, created the cleansing puffs as a way to prevent water and product from dripping down your arms while washing your face.

