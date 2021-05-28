No Drip Cleansing Cuffs: The Latest Skincare Product To Go Viral On Social Media

We've now entered the semi-final round of A Table For Two Season 2, and it looks like host Ira Dubey is capping off her show with even more unbridled fun, unfiltered gossip and unrestrained secrets than before. The fact that her two guests pouring their hearts out also happen to be “two of the most dynamic actors in our industry”, as she puts it, is merely the icing on the cake. We're talking about Pataal Lok’s Jaideep Ahlawat and Four More Shots’ Sayani Gupta, a tightly knit duo who've kown each other since their days at FTII, Pune, and have not only grown closer with each passing day since then, but have also evolved immensely in their field. Watch the video to see the duo talking about effects of social media on teanagers.