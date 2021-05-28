Cancel
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.92.

www.modernreaders.com
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives $22.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Boosts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $56.00

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.
Marketstickerreport.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
Economytheenterpriseleader.com

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $28.86 Average PT from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.54.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marketstickerreport.com

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “. Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of...
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.14 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Twilio posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

83,063 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.