NBA

Shepard: All eyes on Kyrie in Game 3 as he tries to slay his Boston postseason demons

 18 days ago
The Boston Celtics will be hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Friday in a must win game at TD Garden. Nets guard Kyrie Irving is of course very familiar with the arena, having played there for two seasons while with the Celtics from 2017-2019. Of course, he’s also had enough time to know what it’s like being an adversary in Boston, and with his 2020-21 historical regular season a thing of the past, Kyrie’s mindset right now is going up 3-0 against the Celtics in their first round series.

