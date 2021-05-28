salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.