Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,091 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,871 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).