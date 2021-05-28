Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

US Forecast

manisteenews.com
 27 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;55;41;53;44;A little a.m. rain;NE;7;70%;66%;2. Albuquerque, NM;88;58;88;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;27%;6%;12. Anchorage, AK;53;43;53;44;Periods of rain;NNW;10;72%;86%;1. Asheville, NC;76;58;70;49;Clouds and sunshine;NW;9;68%;38%;12. Atlanta, GA;85;63;71;50;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;10;56%;8%;12. Atlantic City, NJ;67;56;58;55;Rain tapering off;NE;23;80%;95%;2. Austin,...

www.manisteenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Sse#Nnw#Ga#Md#Nne#Billings#Mt#Al#Boise#Ma#Sc#Ese#Nh#Mi#Wsw#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
El Paso, TXPosted by
Fox News

LIVE UPDATES: VP Harris visits southern border

Harris’ office insists Republican pressure did not impact decision to visit border. Pressure from Republicans was not a factor in the decision by Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday after months of avoiding the U.S.-Mexico border region amid a surge in migration, a Harris spokeswoman insisted Thursday.