Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.