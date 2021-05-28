Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)
Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com