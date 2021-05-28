Cancel
Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
Carsmodernreaders.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Lowers GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) to Sell

GOTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Marketstickerreport.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $315,000 Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TheStreet Downgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to D

FUTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.
Stockscom-unik.info

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 463,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74. BRFS has been...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.15.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,240 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 314,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 87,299 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,299 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. A number […]
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $108.15 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Globe Life worth $108,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.