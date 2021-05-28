Cancel
Todd Phillips is reportedly co-writing a Joker sequel

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
Cover picture for the articleTodd Phillips has spent the last two years playing it coy about whether Joker, his massively successful, Oscar-winning origin story for DC Comics’ most iconic murder clown, might potentially get a sequel. The 2019 film itself is pretty clearly meant to be a standalone film, after all, even if its ending leaves open the possibility for all the future clown murders to come. And while Phillips has said that he’s hypothetically open to another film, he’s never made any kind of commitment—and neither has star Joaquin Phoenix, whose approval would likely be the bottleneck that decides whether a potential Joker 2: Still Jokin’ gets made.

