Todd Phillips is reportedly co-writing a Joker sequel

DC went on a film announcing spree a few years ago, and while some of those films have come to pass, others are in development limbo. Unfortunately, the Nightwing film currently resides in the latter category, but it isn't canceled according to director Chris McKay, and McKay recently revealed a myriad of new details about the film during an interview with The Bear Cave. The LEGO Batman and Tomorrow War director broke down quite a bit on the themes of the movie and the approach to Nightwing, as well as his dynamic with Batman and how they were approaching Batman's involvement, which could have included an appearance from Batman, so let's get to it.