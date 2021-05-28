Q Capital Solutions Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)
Q Capital Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com