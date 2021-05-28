Q Capital Solutions Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.81.