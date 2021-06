Yesterday Falynn Gupbadia dropped a trailer to an interview that she did recently that is supposed to be a tell-all of what really happened in her marriage with Simon Gupbadia. In the video, the interviewer is asking her does she regret telling Porsha Williams in her home and if she regretted going on to Real Housewives of Atlanta. Simon then took to his social media to call her a cheater, claims she’s pregnant, and even outed the guy who she allegedly cheated with.