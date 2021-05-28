Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,316.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134,317 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com