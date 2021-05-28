Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

When Bad Parenting Happens To Good Moms

By Samantha Parsons
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last night I experienced what can only be described as a parenting fail. I was a complete floundering mess in parental unchartered territory. My three-year-old has been in swimming lessons for nine weeks. For some reason at the beginning of last night’s class, there was a mix-up and my daughter was momentarily confused about where to go. Her teacher patted her head, attempting to reassure her, but as her class walked over to the showers, I saw her come unglued.

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
KidsThe Citizen Online

Living with Children: Rewards for obeying good or bad?

QUESTION: My husband sometimes gives our very stubborn seven-year-old daughter “prizes” for doing what she is told. The other night, for example, Juliette didn’t like what I chose for her to wear the next day to school and threw a mega-tantrum. I didn’t give in, but the next morning, she came downstairs saying she looked stupid and began weeping piteously, which never fails to tug at my husband’s heartstrings. Without my knowing, he took her aside and told her if she wore what “Mommy picked out for you,” he would take her to her favorite store on the weekend (which he did, over my objections). I think this was wrong, wrong, wrong, but he insists that it doesn’t hurt to do it every so often, especially if it’s going to restore peace to our household. Help us!
Annapolis, MDchesapeakefamily.com

Troubles at Toddler Bedtime—Good Parenting

We have an eighteen-month-old who cajoled his way to staying up w-a-a-y past his bedtime when Daddy was on duty and I was at work. I usually have him asleep for the night by 7:30 pm after a short routine, but they were snacking in the kitchen at 9:15 pm. We also have a four-year-old who still occasionally needs something in the middle of the night, so when I work evenings I expect to get right to bed when I get home.
Kidsfemalefirst.co.uk

Parenting: Why repetition is good for toddlers

If you do the same things with your toddler every day, they will naturally incorporate these into their routine as their independence grows. Repetition might seem like a laborious task, but when it comes to toddlers it’s invaluable in their learning process. Most parents will recognise that doing things over and over again can benefit their children but there is always potential in day to day activities. Here are just a few examples of how repetition can be an asset to your little one:
Family Relationshipsospreyobserver.com

Hooked On Books: Fatherhood – The Good, The Bad, The Best

The month of June marks the end of the school year, the beginning of summer and also a very special day to celebrate our dads—Father’s Day. This year, Father’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, June 20. Although this day is celebratory and joyous for many families, it can be a difficult day for those who may no longer have their father with them.
Relationshipsava360.com

100+ PARENTING HACKS || HOW HARD IS TO BE A MOM

Incredible hacks and skills every parent need to know. Today you’re going to discover some brilliant parenting tricks and gadgets that will blow your mind. This video is made for entertainment purposes. We do not make any warranties about the completeness, safety and reliability. Any action you take upon the information on this video is strictly at your own risk, and we will not be liable for any damages or losses. It is the viewer's responsibility to use judgment, care and precautions if one plans to replicate.
Relationship Advicenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Erika Ettin: Take the good with the bad

It’s interesting. Clients aren’t shy to share with me when they’re not happy or not having “luck” in the dating process (breakups, ghosting, etc.). Yet when they are happy (relationships, marriage, etc.), I often don’t find out until years later… if at all!. Along those lines, I received this email...
Family Relationshipschesapeakefamily.com

Oops-a-Daisy—Good Parenting

It’s been great to resume visits with grandparents, since all the adults in the family are now vaccinated. We meet up at parks and playgrounds, of course, since the children are too young for shots yet. One of the grandmothers has a habit of shouting out, “Be careful!” right AFTER a child has stumbled on a root or slipped a grip on a climber. Of course it’s too late to heed the advice at this point. The children look bewildered, embarrassed, and or crushed.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

How to be a Good Mom: Learn Everything Here!

There is excellent stress around being the “ideal” mother these days. Everyone has various opinions about what you require to do to be the greatest mom ever. Often, the guidance you hear on how to succeed is contradictory. Over the last few years, highly educated women have noticed a drastic growth in motherhood. In 2004, around 80% of women ages between 40 to 44 with a Ph.D. or professional degree had proffered birth, correlated with 65% in 1994.
Relationshipspsiloveyou.xyz

6 Types of Toxic People and How to Spot Them

“You’re okay that she talks to you that way?” my friend Angela asked. “What do you mean?” I asked. “Did you not just hear her say that you don’t look pretty and should change?”. “Sarah’s just joking. We’ve always talked that way to each other,” I said, waving it off.
KidsThrive Global

Why Kids Say “No”—and How to (Occasionally) Get a “Yes”

Are you tired of hearing the word “no” from your kid?. You know how it goes: suddenly your sweet toddler discovers this dreaded two-letter word and begins using it as much as possible—and then keeps using it for the next 16 years!. NO, she refuses to eat broccoli for dinner.
KidsSlate

My Daughter Has a Horribly Unhealthy Relationship With Food

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have a concern that is very delicate, and I don’t know how to address it with my daughter—or if I should address it. My daughter spent kindergarten through fifth grade struggling with her weight. She was always underweight, and she refused to eat a lot because she didn’t want to look like me. (I’m overweight, but I generally eat healthy food and exercise daily, which she sees.) She saw nutritionists and specialists, but it was a difficult road for my daughter, and she didn’t want to eat more. In elementary school, another student told her she was fat and she believed this child. When we moved, she appeared more comfortable and was eating better, though her weight was still in the 10th percentile. Like many people, she was deeply affected by COVID. She became more depressed and began using food for consolation. She has put on over 30 pounds, but given her prior low weight, she is now at a healthy weight for her height. She loves yoga, but only does it a few times a week and will only go for a walk or ride bikes with friends, not me. I’m worried she’s going to continue to gain weight, and then she will suddenly stop eating again, but I’m also worried if I say something, she will stop eating again. Is there a good way to approach the subject without upsetting her to the point that she stops eating again? I keep snacks in the house, but I also have lots of fruit, milk, juice, and there is rarely soda in the house. Is there a sensitive way to address the amount of junk she is eating? I could stop buying the snacks, but I’m afraid if I don’t discuss this with her, she will just decide to stop eating. Or should I just not address this at all?
Family Relationships1051thebounce.com

Mom Bans Son’s Friend With Chronically Late Mom From Sleepover

A mom is dealing with the backlash after getting real with the mother of her son’s friend and it didn’t end well. In a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, she explains that her son just turned 10 and had a sleepover with his friends to celebrate, but she wouldn’t allow him to invite a pal named James. She doesn’t have any issues with the well-behaved kid, but his mom? She’s caused some problems before and it’s all because she’s always late and her kids are the last ones to be picked up.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

5 Toxic Relationship Habits Many People Think Are Healthy

I started most relationships in my early 20s with a dizzying amount of stupidity. Even though my parents had been married for 20+ years, they didn’t have a relationship I would have ever wanted for myself. Thus, my relationship skills had bloomed in a sludge of pop culture manure: rom-coms, fairy tales, novels. Beautiful beginnings with no clear blueprint of how you navigate the muddy middle.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Mom would like to be offered a cup of joe

Dear Amy: I'm a married mother of three young adults, and grandmother to three young children. All of my life I have taken care of people. I raised my children for 10 years alone, while continuing to work full time. I have a very loving, supportive husband. We have a...
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Boy Finds out His Mother Has a Lover

6-year-old Johnie caught his mother cheating on his father with another man. So he hid in the closet and had an unexpected interaction with the man his mother was sleeping with. Read on to see the hilarious end of the story. One day, a little boy came home from school...