The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.