The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC
Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,531 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 90 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.