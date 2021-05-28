Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWharton Business Group LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Wealth Management#Credit Suisse Group#Gsa Capital Partners Llp#Peg#The Goldman Sachs Group#Barclays#Jmp Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Carsmodernreaders.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Lowers GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) to Sell

GOTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 87.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TheStreet Downgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to D

FUTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of SpartanNash worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.63 ($32.51).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphasimplex Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 925,022 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 340 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 343.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,240 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,479 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.99 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.