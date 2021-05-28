How to Make the Most of Prime Day 2021

Now that we know when Amazon Prime Day is happening this year, we are starting to get a good idea of what kind of sales we can see on Prime Day. And that includes Roborock. Roborock has shared with us the prices for some of its most popular robot vacuums, and they are pretty juicy. Including the biggest discount ever on the Roborock E4 Mop, S6 Pure and the S6 MaxV. So if you’ve had your eye on any of these, Prime Day is going to be the day to pick one up.