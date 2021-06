Rafael Nadal made his debut at the Rome Masters 1000 event in 2005 at 18, standing as one of the favorites and going all the way after that epic win over Guillermo Coria in five hours and 14 minutes! The instant chemistry was born, and Rafa was the dominant figure in the Italian capital for almost ten years, winning seven titles in the first nine appearances and handing the trophy to Novak Djokovic in 2008 and 2011.