Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
#Zoetis Inc#Zts
