Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Why does my kid’s school need to know we are military?

By Lt. Col. Christina Karvwnaris, Air University
Lompoc Record
 27 days ago

Every year my kid’s school asks me – multiple times – if we are military. It doesn’t matter where we live, they always want to know … during registration, enrollment, and mid-semester! Why do they care? Why does it matter? Should I tell them? For the longest time, I answered “No,” because I figured it was none of their business. It turns out I was WRONG! There are at least three reasons why schools ask for military affiliation.

lompocrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#School Districts#Public Schools#Msi#Exchange#Msi#Essa#Federal Impact Aid#Air University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationCult of Pedagogy

Does Your School Need a Literacy Check-Up?

Listen to the interview with Angela Peery (transcript):. This post contains Amazon Affiliate links. When you make a purchase through these links,. Cult of Pedagogy gets a small percentage of the sale at no extra cost to you. Are your students the readers, writers, and thinkers you want them to...
EducationChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Why we need critical race theory in our schools

The letter “Critical Race Theory is coming to our schools” by Carolyn Adkisson decries the uses of Critical Race Theory in public schools, echoing the knee-jerk reactionism we come to expect from many who oppose a realistic, anti-racist interpretation of American history. John Dewey argued U.S. public schools are “laboratories...
PoliticsSo Md News.com

State board finds lower success for virtual students

Maryland school systems with higher percentages of students in virtual learning had lower attendance rates and lower rates of students passing their coursework since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Those were the results of a study on the impact of virtual learning in Maryland schools revealed during a Tuesday...
Educationrestorationnewsmedia.com

We need to invest in our schools

The most important thing to get all students to thrive in school is to have great teachers. A great teacher transforms lives and sets students on paths to success. I know we all can remember our favorite teachers from high school and think about how much they changed our lives. We became excited about a subject, felt believed in and maybe decided to follow in their footsteps. Every student deserves that sort of inspiration, and the only way to ensure we give that to every student is to have the best and most passionate teachers.
Educationmadisonmom.com

Why Does This Keep Happening? Another Kid Graduates High School

Somehow, I ended up with having another senior graduate from high school this year. For those of you keeping track at home, this is kid number three out of six for me. Despite the weirdness of this last school year, it still happened. The usual ‘cues’ that the end was near weren’t there. There were no end of season banquets, last performances, or award ceremonies (well we had one on zoom). There was no last homecoming or a last prom. His time at school just kind of dwindled until… he didn’t have it anymore. I never took a last day of school photo for him because I am not even sure when it was. To call his senior year anticlimactic is an understatement.
EducationRoanoke Times

Gifted education programs don't benefit Black students like they do white students

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Participating in a gifted and talented program improved high-ability students’ reading and math achievement, on average, nationwide, I...
EducationConcord Monitor

Charter school grant competition has begun

The New Hampshire Department of Education’s charter school grant competition began this week, which is expected to fund the opening of 20 new public charter schools in the Granite State. The funding comes from a $46 million grant the state received from the federal government in 2019, intended to increase...
Des Moines, WAPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Teacher goes viral for lamenting she can't teach critical race theory but is required to say Pledge of Allegiance

An Iowa teacher has gone viral after posting a series of TikTok videos where she slammed the state’s recent ban on teaching critical race theory. “My governor has put into place some ridiculous legislation that many governors across the country have put into place, such as I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity,” Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, said in one of the videos.
Educationtheedadvocate.org

What Should Teachers Look For In an IEP?

Students worldwide have an IEP (Individualized Education Program) because they struggle with various learning disabilities. Schools must make relevant changes to their programs to meet the needs of these students. These changes are known as accommodations. The goal of these modifications is to make learning easier and more manageable. However,...
Technologydweb.news

Classroom adapts for the future of learning and teaching

Over the last year, the use of education technology skyrocketed as schools hustled to keep students learning. As some students return to their classrooms and others continue learning from home, we’re optimistic about the role education technology can play to help teachers and school leaders as they make up for lost time.
Restaurantsnutrislice.com

Why do Students Plan on Using On-Campus Dining Less?

As college campuses prepare to fully reopen in the wake of the pandemic, many of us can’t help but hope that life will return to the pre-Covid status quo. But research undertaken by Nutrislice indicates that some students’ eating habits may have changed for good—or at least for the foreseeable future.
Mental HealtheSchool Online

3 ways to support students with disabilities post-pandemic

Students with disabilities tend to show greater learning losses over the summer, and at times grow at academically higher rates than peers without disabilities, according to a new study showing detailed insight on academic growth among students with disabilities. The new research, Understanding differential growth during school years and summers...
EducationPosted by
MinnPost

It’s time to stop assigning letter and number grades

Schools should move away from assigning letter and numeric grades during the pandemic and beyond. It’s time to eliminate both the way we grade and the grades we have assigned in the past. No student should be told that he or she is failing — particularly during or after the pandemic.
Relationshipschristenseninstitute.org

Now is the time to scale student support. For that, students’ relationships must be front and center.

School leaders nationwide are confronting the stark reality that students aren’t facing just an academic crisis, but a social one. While there’s no shortage of solutions to tackle unfinished learning, these initiatives are often missing a critical strategy cited by decades of youth development research: building students’ relationships. As schools plan for the summer and upcoming school year, a road to reconnection must be paved in order to ensure student engagement and empowerment.
Educationlourdes.edu

Intervention Specialist Learning Outcomes

The Department of Education is committed to preparing students with the knowledge, skills, and dispositions needed to become competent, caring and qualified teachers and lead rich, meaningful lives. The curriculum and clinical & field experiences of the teacher education program are designed to provide students preparing to become teachers with...
Worldnewagebd.net

Govt must heed fee waiver demand, help univs in other ways

THERE has been a demand of university students for the waiver of fees for transport, residential hall fees and charges for other services that they have paid for but have not received as the universities have remained closed since March 17, 2020 because of the outbreak of Covid-19, which was first detected in Bangladesh early that month. Students of the University of Dhaka, Jahangirnagar University, the University of Rajshahi and the Islamic University, in particular, and other universities, in general, demanded that the authorities stop taking the fees and charges until the universities would reopen and should, rather, adjust the fees charged for about 15 months since the institutions were closed. They said that they paid fees for transport, seminar library, residential fees and charges for sports, health care, cultural affairs, computer centres and the like. They also noted that public university authorities forcing the students to pay fees for services not delivered is ‘inhumane attitude.’ The government in November 2020 asked all government and non-government schools and colleges not to charge students fees other than tuition and sessions fees. The demand of the students appears to be justified as a similar proposition should also apply to them.