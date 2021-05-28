Why does my kid’s school need to know we are military?

THERE has been a demand of university students for the waiver of fees for transport, residential hall fees and charges for other services that they have paid for but have not received as the universities have remained closed since March 17, 2020 because of the outbreak of Covid-19, which was first detected in Bangladesh early that month. Students of the University of Dhaka, Jahangirnagar University, the University of Rajshahi and the Islamic University, in particular, and other universities, in general, demanded that the authorities stop taking the fees and charges until the universities would reopen and should, rather, adjust the fees charged for about 15 months since the institutions were closed. They said that they paid fees for transport, seminar library, residential fees and charges for sports, health care, cultural affairs, computer centres and the like. They also noted that public university authorities forcing the students to pay fees for services not delivered is ‘inhumane attitude.’ The government in November 2020 asked all government and non-government schools and colleges not to charge students fees other than tuition and sessions fees. The demand of the students appears to be justified as a similar proposition should also apply to them.