Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Cloud Computing#Sumo Logic#Zacks Investment Research#Sumo Logic#Btig Research#Morgan Stanley#Cmo#Gwm#Sumo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.81 million to $31.39 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

-$0.48 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). International Seaways reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

JOYY Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Expands By 45.4%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 958,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $162.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.67.
Stockscom-unik.info

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post sales of $163.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.57 million to $168.21 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $141.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $39.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report $160.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.21 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $150.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.98. Prologis reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

-$0.47 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.40). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.