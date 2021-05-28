Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million
Wall Street analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce $53.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic's earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.