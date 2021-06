Hi all, apologies in advance if this topic has already been addressed. First time poster here. I'm currently 29/40 pregnant. Fit and healthy. I have asthma but this is very well controlled. Healthy pregnancy, only concern is low lying placenta. Previous PPH so under an Obstetrician but I don't see her for another few weeks yet. I'd be very grateful to hear from any medics out there (doctors... Midwives etc) regarding getting the covid vaccine. I understand the guidance has changed and the vaccine is now being recommended. I've been undecided and was hoping to wait until my baby is born before having the vaccine but as the rates are increasing, particularly with the Delta Variant, I'm now becoming increasingly anxious about whether I should arrange to have the vaccine while pregnant. I spoke to my Midwife but unfortunately she was unable to offer any advice (said she was unsure of the evidence herself) so I have been doing my own research via the RCOG. I'd love to hear about other people's experiences, and particularly any medically trained professionals who can shed some advice. Many thanks x.